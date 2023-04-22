KVS Result 2023 announced for TGT and PGT, check result PDFs and interview dates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY KVS Result 2023 Link available at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Result 2023 TGT PGT: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS has announced the result of the Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher on its website. Those who appeared in the KVS TGT PGT 2023 exam can download the result from the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS has released the result of PGT for various subjects including Hindi, English, History, Geography, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotech, Commerce, Science, and Computer Science. Simultaneously, the TGT result has been declared for subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Hindi, Sanskrit and others. Candidates appearing in the exam can download its PDF by visiting the official portal. Candidates who have qualified in this written test are eligible to attend the next stage of the selection process i.e. Interview.

Direct link to download KVS Result 2023

List of shortlisted candidates for interview to the post of PGTs

List of shortlisted candidates for interview to the post of TGTs

KVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2023: Interview Date

All those who have successfully qualified for an interview can check the interview date, and venue on the official website. According to the notice, the interviews for the above posts will be conducted from May 15 to May 30. Candidates can check the Cut off marks, dates, and venue for the Interview to the post of PGT and TGT on the official web portal.

KVS TGT PGT Interview Letter Date

According to the official notice, The address of the venue of the interview will be provided in the letter of interview. The shortlisted candidates may download their letter of interview and other relevant documents i.e. Bio-Data, NOC/Service/Vigilance Certificate (NOC/Service/Vigilance Certificate in the case of Govt. Servant only), and OBC certificate etc. from the KVS website i.e. www.kvsangathan.nic.in under Employment Notice/Interview Notice. The web link for downloading the interview letter will be available on the KVS website very soon.

KVS Result 2023 date for PRT, Librarian, ASO, SSA, Stenographer

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will soon announce the results of PRT, Librarian, ASO, SSA, and Stenographer on its website. Candidates have been advised to track the official website for the latest updates.

