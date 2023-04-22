SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023 released for MPR, CR, NWR, NER, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023

SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF for paper 2. The candidates who have qualified in paper 1 are eligible to appear in paper 2 and can download their call letters from the official website of SSC.

The commission has uploaded the admit cards for Madhya Pradesh Region, Western Region, Central Region, North Western Region and North Eastern Region. However, the admit cards for the Eastern and Southern regions have not yet been uploaded. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of SSC for the latest updates.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card Direct Download links

SSC CPO Paper 2 exam date

The commission has scheduled the exam for May 2, 2023 across country. A total of 4300 Sub Inspector vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which, 228 vacancies are of Sub Inspector (Exe) in Delhi Police - Male, 112 for Sub Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police Female, 3960 for Sub Inspector (GD) in CAPF.

As per the result, a total of 15470 candidates are eligible to appear in paper 2. Candidates have been advised to keep their credentials handy while downloading the admit cards. The admit cards contain important details about the exam such as candidates' names, roll numbers, dates of birth, date, time, and venue.

Candidates have been advised to take a printout of their admit cards and carry it along with a valid photo identity on the exam day. Candidates are advised to strictly follow the guidelines mentioned on the admit card and ensure that they reach the exam center well before the reporting time.

