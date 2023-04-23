MP Board Result 2023 for Class 10, 12 to be announced by April end - details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP Board Result 2023 date to be announced soon

MP Board Result 2023 for Class 10, 12: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon release the result of Class 10, 12 on its website. Students who appeared in Class 10, and 12 exams will be able to download their results from the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

According to the reports, the MP Board Result 2023 for Class 10, and 12 will be announced by April end. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the results from the board. Comparing the previous year, the results were declared on April 29, 2022.

MP Board Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

To pass the test, students who took the Madhya Pradesh Board exam needed to secure at least 33 percent in each subject. If a candidate fails to secure the minimum marks in any of the subjects, he/she has to appear for the compartment exams. Students will be able to get the MP Board Result 2023 for Classes 10, 12, and 13 results via the MPBSE's official website, mpbse.nic.in, or via mobile application - MP Board Result 2023 App, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

It is expected that the board will release the Class 10 and 12 results together but there are chances of MP Board 12th results being declared first for all three streams - Science, Arts, and Commerce.

MP Board 10th exams were held from March 1 to March 27 while the class 12 MP Board examination was held from March 2 to April 5, 2023.

MP Board Result 2023 for Class 10, 12: How to download?