JKBOSE 10th result 2021 declared, Here's how to check yours on jkbose.nic.in

Highlights
- JKBOSE Class 10th result 2021 has been declared on jkbose.nic.in.
- It can now be found on several other third party websites.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Wednesday released class 10th result 2021-22. It was declared on jkbose.nic.in at 4 pm today. However, it can now be found on several other third party websites. The direct link for result has been shared below.
The JKBOSE 10th 2021-22 exam for the Kashmir Division was conducted from November 9 to 27, 2021. The result was delayed many times and has finally been released today.
Here's how candidates can check:
- Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education – jkbose.nic.in.
- On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'View Result 10th Class Kashmir Division.'
- Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2021-22.
- Enter your Roll Number and any other details as asked to access your marks.
- Your JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for Class 10 Kashmir Division will be displayed on your screen.
- Download and print a copy for future references.