JKBOSE 10th result 2021 declared, Here's how to check yours on jkbose.nic.in

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: Students appear for Xth class board examination at an examination centre in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov 20, 2021.

Highlights JKBOSE Class 10th result 2021 has been declared on jkbose.nic.in.

It can now be found on several other third party websites.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Wednesday released class 10th result 2021-22. It was declared on jkbose.nic.in at 4 pm today. However, it can now be found on several other third party websites. The direct link for result has been shared below.

The JKBOSE 10th 2021-22 exam for the Kashmir Division was conducted from November 9 to 27, 2021. The result was delayed many times and has finally been released today.

Here's how candidates can check:

Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education – jkbose.nic.in. On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'View Result 10th Class Kashmir Division.' Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2021-22. Enter your Roll Number and any other details as asked to access your marks. Your JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for Class 10 Kashmir Division will be displayed on your screen. Download and print a copy for future references.

