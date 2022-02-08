JKBOSE Class 12th results announced; girls outshine boys

Follow us on Image Source : PTI It was seen that girls have outshone boys as 72% were boys and 78% were girls among the successful candidates.

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the Class 12 board examination results for the year 2021-2022 on Tuesday. Among all the boys who appeared for the exam, 72% were successful, while among all girls who appeared in exams, 78% were successful.

Aroosa Parvaiz, a student of Kashmir Harvard Higher Secondary School, secured 1st position with 99.8% in the Medical stream.

"Congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed Class XII JKBOSE examinations, Session Annual (Regular)-2021, Kashmir Division. Wishing you all the very best for your bright future ahead," said the Office of Lieutenant Governor J&K on Twitter.

54,075 students passed the examinations while 72,180 had appeared for it, creating a 75% success rate among students in the Class XII State Board Exam.

