  • Bodies of 7 Armymen, who had gone missing after an avalanche hit them in Arunachal, recovered
JKBOSE Class 12th results announced; girls outshine boys

54,075 students passed the examinations while 72,180 had appeared for it, creating a 75% students pass rate in the Class XII Board Exam.

Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Published on: February 08, 2022 22:07 IST
It was seen that girls have outshone boys as 72%
It was seen that girls have outshone boys as 72% were boys and 78% were girls among the successful candidates.

Highlights

  • JKBOSE declared the Class 12 board examination results for the year 2021-2022 on Tuesday
  • Among all the boys appeared 72% boys were successful, while among girls 78% were successful.
  • There was a 75% success rate among students in the Class XII State Board Exam

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the Class 12 board examination results for the year 2021-2022 on Tuesday.  Among all the boys who appeared for the exam, 72% were successful, while among all girls who appeared in exams, 78% were successful. 

Aroosa Parvaiz, a student of Kashmir Harvard Higher Secondary School, secured 1st position with 99.8% in the Medical stream. 

"Congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed Class XII JKBOSE examinations, Session Annual (Regular)-2021, Kashmir Division. Wishing you all the very best for your bright future ahead," said the Office of Lieutenant Governor J&K on Twitter. 

54,075 students passed the examinations while 72,180 had appeared for it, creating a 75% success rate among students in the Class XII State Board Exam.

