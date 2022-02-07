REET paper leak row: Rajasthan CM Gehlot scraps level 2 exam, says will conduct test again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

REET exam paper leak row: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the state education department will scrap level 2 of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). An announcement was also made of 30,000 more vacancies under REET.

REET was conducted by the Board in September last year for the recruitment of teachers in the education department.

Earlier this month, BJP held protests at all district headquarters in Rajasthan on Wednesday to press for a CBI inquiry in the REET paper leak case, including the alleged role of a state minister and other leaders.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case has turned into a major political issue ahead of the assembly session from February 9, with the BJP trying to corner the Congress government.

The police have seized Rs 71 lakh and other "evidence"' from the accused, officials said, adding their bank accounts having Rs 11 lakh have been frozen.

The Ashok Gehlot government has also sacked the chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, D P Jaroli, and suspended the Board secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa in connection with the paper leak during the teachers' recruitment exam (REET).

