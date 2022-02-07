Monday, February 07, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  REET paper leak row: Rajasthan CM Gehlot scraps level 2 exam, says will conduct test again

REET paper leak row: Rajasthan CM Gehlot scraps level 2 exam, says will conduct test again

  REET was conducted by the Board in September last year for the recruitment of teachers in the education department.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Jaipur Published on: February 07, 2022 17:15 IST
Rajasthan teachers eligibility test, rajasthan reet exam, rajasthan cm gehlot, rajasthan cm ashok RE
Image Source : PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot 

REET exam paper leak row: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the state education department will scrap level 2 of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). An announcement was also made of 30,000 more vacancies under REET.

Earlier this month, BJP held protests at all district headquarters in Rajasthan on Wednesday to press for a CBI inquiry in the REET paper leak case, including the alleged role of a state minister and other leaders. 

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case has turned into a major political issue ahead of the assembly session from February 9, with the BJP trying to corner the Congress government.

 

The police have seized Rs 71 lakh and other "evidence"' from the accused, officials said, adding their bank accounts having Rs 11 lakh have been frozen.

The Ashok Gehlot government has also sacked the chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, D P Jaroli, and suspended the Board secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa in connection with the paper leak during the teachers' recruitment exam (REET).

Also Read | REET paper leak: Rajasthan BJP demands CBI probe, alleges involvement of education minister

 

Also Read | 5 held as 3 REET candidates found with slippers hiding bluetooth devices

 

 

