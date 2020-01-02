Periyar University Result 2019 Live Updates: Periyar University UG, PG results 2019 to be out soon

Image Source : PTI Periyar University Result 2019

Periyar University Result 2019: Periyar University (PU) is set to announce the results for undergraduate and postgraduate examinations 2019. The Periyar University UG, PG results 2019 are expected to be declared anytime soon. Students who had appeared for the Periyar University exams 2019 should keep a watch on the official website of the university. The Periyar University Result 2019 was earlier slated to be released on Wednesday (January 1, 2020), however, it was delayed by the end of the day.

Periyar University Result 2019 Live Updates

01:29 pm: Training for Tamil Nadu Graduate / Masters in UPSC Exam, Tamil Nadu Govt will be provided at the All India Indian Citizenship Training Center at Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai

01:27 pm: Periyar University students may also focus on Group I exams

01:21 pm: Periyar University UG, PG results 2019 are to be announced shortly

Periyar University UG, PG exams

The Periyar University UG, PG exams were conducted in November 2019. The Periyar University is set to release the UG, PG results 2019 anytime soon now. The results will be released on the official website. Candidates must note that a direct link to check the Periyar University UG/ PG Results will be provided here as soon as the results are released on the official website.

How to check Periyar University UG, PG results 2019

1. Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in

2. Click on the link that says ‘Periyar University UG/PG result 2019’ on the homepage

3. Enter your academic credentials

4. Provide your enrolment number, registration number and other required details

5. Your Periyar University results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Periyar University UG, PG results 2019: Revaluation and re-checking

Once the results are announced, the candidates will be allowed to request for revaluation or re-checking. The same can be done on the university's official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.