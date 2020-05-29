NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC results to be declared on May 30. Check details

Image Source : FILE NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC results to be declared on May 30. Direct link

NSEB, Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Result 2020: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE​) is all set to declare the NSEB HSLC, HSSLC or Class 10th and 12th results tomorrow, i.e., on May 30. The Nagaland Board class 10, 12 results for HSLC, HSSLC students will be declared by the NSEB Nagaland Board on the official website at nbsenagaland.com.

Students can directly check their NSEB HSLC, HSSLC exam results here by filling in the admit card details in the slots provided below, once it is declared. Apart from the official website-- nbsenagaland.com, the NBSE 10th and 12th result can also be checked via SMS and App.

NBSE 10th (HSLC) Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the NBSE HSLC result 2020 link provided

Step 3: Enter the Registration number and click on Submit

Step 4: Your NBSE Class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

NBSE 12th (HSSLC) Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the NBSE HSSLC result 2020 link provided

Step 3: Enter the Registration number and click on Submit

Step 4: Your NBSE Class 12 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Nagaland Board (NBSE) HSLC, HSSLC Result via SMS

The NSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2020 can also be accessed via SMS.

To check their class 10 results students must type- NB10 roll number and send it to 56070 and or type RESULT NBSE10 roll number to 56750.

For class 12 results, students can either type NB12 roll number and send it to 56070 or type RESULT NBSE10 roll number to 56750.

Nagaland Board (NBSE) HSLC, HSSLC Result via App

The Nagaland board class 10 and 12 results will also be available on the app. The students have to download the NBSE app from the play store and register their roll number and date of birth to get results.

NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2020: List of Websites

The Nagaland board results are also expected to be available on several third-party websites details of which are as follows:

A total of 22,393 students applied to appear in the Nagaland board HSLC exam, while 15,461 students in HSSLC. The NBSE board examination was concluded on March 4.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage