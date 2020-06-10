Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: MSBSHSE 12th Result not to be declared today. Check details

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra HSC Result 2020

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: The result of Maharashtra HSC Exams 2020 will not be released today (June 10) by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The Mahrashtra HSC examination was held in the month of March 2020 but the result has been delayed as the evaluation work of the exam papers is incomplete.

It may be recalled that the Maharashtra High Court had directed the state government to announce Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020 by June 10. The state government had earlier agreed to release the result on June 10. But as per media reports, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad hinted a delay in the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Result 2020.

According to Gaikwad, the answer sheets were collected from post offices and the centres to be sent to the teachers for evaluation and the government is monitoring the process since May 18, 2020. The minister has expressed hope that the Board along with the state government would announcing the results by July. The Maharashtra Board has recently cancelled the Geography Exam and announced that the students will be awarded average marks.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is yet to announce any dates officially on the release of results. As per media reports, the Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 can be delayed by nearly 1 month and students should expect the results to be announced in the first week of July 2020.

Maharashtra government has also cancelled the Final year university exams in the state amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

