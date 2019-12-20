Image Source : PTI Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Result 2019 is out, check the list of selected candidates

Department of Public Instruction(DPI), Government of Karnataka has released the Result of the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher examination. Those candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher exam can visit on the official website of the Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka - schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

However, To check your results from a direct link is given below:

Candidates should know that only the candidates who have qualified in the above examination would be eligible to join as the Graduate Primary School Teacher.

Besides this a notification was also released earlier by the Department of Public instruction, Government of Karnataka that these are the final selected candidates who will be joining on the respective post of Graduate Primary School Teacher for class 6 to 8 in the several schools of the state applied by them.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of School Education Karnataka for latest updates regarding the Graduate Primary Teacher recruitment process.

