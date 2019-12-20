SSC CHSL 2017 Result to be released today. Know where and how to check result with direct link

SSC CHSL 2017 Result to be released

SSC CHSL 2017 Result to be released today. Check where and how to check result with direct link

The Staff Selection Commission will declare the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Final Results today i.e, on December 20 on its official website -- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the website to check their results or they can simply click on the direct link provided at the end of this article. It is to be noted that the SSC CHSL 2017 Result Direct Link will be activated only after the SSC announces the result.

Earlier, the SSC CHSL 2017 Result declaration was postponed due to the SSC CGL Paper Leak case. The results of CHSL 2017 are now being announced after 2 years of delay. The SSC conducts the CHSL (10+2) Exam every year to recruit candidates in various posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA) and Sorting Assistant (SA) Posts in different government organizations.

How to check SSC CHSL 2017 Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab 'Result'

Step 3: Click on the tab which says 'CHSL'

Step 4: Check the latest uploaded documents, which would be at the top of the list.

Step 5: Click on the link provided at the 'Result' column, right opposite SSC CHSL 2017.

Step 6: Find your name on the list.

A total of 35623 candidates will be shortlisted through the SSC CHSL 2017 Result. For the post of DEO in C&AG 1427 will be shortlisted while for posts of DEO in Departments other than C&AG 229 candidates will be shortlisted. For Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), as many as 33967 candidates will be shortlisted.

Direct link to SSC CHSL 2017 Result (TO BE ACTIVATED)