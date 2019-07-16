Dibrugarh University Results 2019 Declared: Varsity announces results for BA, BCom, BSc

Image Source : INDIA TV NEWS Dibrugarh University Results 2019

Dibrugarh University Results 2019: The Dibrugarh University has declared the results of the 2nd, 4th and 6th semester BA, B.Com and B.Sc programmes online at the official website -- dibru.ac.in. The University students can now check your results at the official website.

Dibrugarh University examination 2019 was conducted in the month of May 2019 for BA, B.Com and B.Sc 2nd, 4th and 6th semester. The results have been released in a PDF format which shows a Merit list with examination roll numbers of the students. The Merit list is available on dibru.net. In case of technical or server glitches, candidates can also check their results at the following websites as well.

Other official websites to check the Dibrugarh University Results 2019:

exametc.com

dibru.net

dibru.ac.in

indiaresults.com