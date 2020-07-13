CBSE website crashes after Board declares Class 12 exams result 2020

Image Source : CBSE.NIC.IN WEBSITE GRAB CBSE result check website down soon after board declared Class 12 board exam results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared results of class 12 board examinations 2020. However, CBSE's website crashed moments after the results were announced, as it may be presumed that lakhs of students would have rushed to the website to check their Class 12 board exam result.

CBSE class 12 result news was confirmed by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Taking to Twitter, the HRD Minister said, "Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority."

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Steps to Check

Visit the official website of the CBSE Board - cbseresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Board Class 12 Result' Enter your roll number and other required details Submit the details Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared. Here's how to check

ALSO READ | CBSE Result 2020 declared: 88.78 per cent students pass Class 12 Board exams

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage