CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared. Here's how to check

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 today. The news was confirmed by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Taking to Twitter, the HRD Minister said, "Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority."

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

Students who had appeared for the CBSE Board Class 12 exams should note that the CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 has been released on the official website cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website of the CBSE Board - cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Board Class 12 Result'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Submit the details

5. Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: How to Check Through App

Students can check their CBSE Class 12 result 2020 by downloading the DigiLocker app, which is available both for Android and iOS users in their respective app stores. Alerts will be sent to the mobile number with which the account has been created.

CBSE 12th Result On Call

Students can check their CBSE 12th Result 2020 through contact numbers that have been released by the board.

For local subscribers in Delhi: 24300699

For subscribers on other parts of the country: 011-24300699

CBSE 12th Result 2020: Pass Percentage

A total of 88.78 per cent students have passed the CBSE exams this year, which is a jump by .38 per cent from last year.

CBSE 12th Result 2020: Girls outshine boys

This year the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 5.96 per cent. pass percentage among transgender students is 66.67 per cent.

