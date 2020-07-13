Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Result 2020 declared: 88.78 per cent students pass Class 12 board exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared Class 12 board exam results. The overall pass percentage of students in Class 12 board examination has stood at 88.78 per cent. Girls once again have outperformed boys in Class 12 board examination results.

In 2020, a total of 12,03,595 students registered for CBSE Board Class 12 examination 2020 out of which 11,92,961 appeared in exams of whom 10,59,080 students passed the Class 12 board exams.

In 2019, a total of 12,18,393 students registered for class 12 exams out of which 12,05,484 appeared in exams of who 10,05,427 passed class 12 board exams. In 2020, there has been an increase of 5.38 per cent in the pass percentage of students.

Region-wise pass percentage of students in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results

Trivandrum -- 97.67 per cent Bengaluru -- 97.05 per cent Chennai -- 96.17 per cent Delhi West -- 94.61 per cent Delhi East -- 94.24 per cent Panchkula -- 92.52 per cent Chandigarh -- 92.04 per cent Bhubaneswar -- 91.46 per cent Bhopal -- 90.95 per cent Pune -- 90.24 per cent Ajmer -- 87.60 per cent Noida -- 84.87 per cent Guwahati -- 83.37 per cent Dehradun -- 83.22 per cent Prayagraj -- 82.49 per cent Patna -- 74.57 per cent

Image Source : CBSE Region-wise pass percentage of students in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2020.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank confirmed the news on Twitter that CBSE Board Class 12 results have been declared. The Union Minister wrote, "Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority."

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Follow these steps to Check

Visit the official website of the CBSE Board - cbseresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Board Class 12 Result' Enter your roll number and other required details Submit the details Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

