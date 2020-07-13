Monday, July 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. CBSE Result 2020 declared: 88.78 per cent students pass Class 12 Board exams

CBSE Result 2020 declared: 88.78 per cent students pass Class 12 Board exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared Class 12 board exam results. The overall pass percentage of students in Class 12 board examination has stood at 88.78 per cent. Girls once again have outperformed boys in Class 12 board examination results.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2020 13:53 IST
CBSE Result 2020 declared, CBSE Board Class 12 result declared, CBSE Class 12 result 2020 declared
Image Source : INDIA TV

CBSE Result 2020 declared: 88.78 per cent students pass Class 12 board exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared Class 12 board exam results. The overall pass percentage of students in Class 12 board examination has stood at 88.78 per cent. Girls once again have outperformed boys in Class 12 board examination results.

In 2020, a total of 12,03,595 students registered for CBSE Board Class 12 examination 2020 out of which 11,92,961 appeared in exams of whom 10,59,080 students passed the Class 12 board exams.

In 2019, a total of 12,18,393 students registered for class 12 exams out of which 12,05,484 appeared in exams of who 10,05,427 passed class 12 board exams. In 2020, there has been an increase of 5.38 per cent in the pass percentage of students.

Region-wise pass percentage of students in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results

  1. Trivandrum -- 97.67 per cent
  2. Bengaluru -- 97.05 per cent
  3. Chennai -- 96.17 per cent
  4. Delhi West -- 94.61 per cent
  5. Delhi East -- 94.24 per cent 
  6. Panchkula -- 92.52 per cent 
  7. Chandigarh -- 92.04 per cent 
  8. Bhubaneswar -- 91.46 per cent 
  9. Bhopal -- 90.95 per cent
  10. Pune -- 90.24 per cent 
  11. Ajmer -- 87.60 per cent
  12. Noida -- 84.87 per cent 
  13. Guwahati -- 83.37 per cent 
  14. Dehradun -- 83.22 per cent 
  15. Prayagraj -- 82.49 per cent 
  16. Patna -- 74.57 per cent 

India Tv - CBSE Results 2020 declared, CBSE Class 12 Results declared, CBSE 12th result declared

Image Source : CBSE

Region-wise pass percentage of students in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2020.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank confirmed the news on Twitter that CBSE Board Class 12 results have been declared. The Union Minister wrote, "Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority."

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Follow these steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website of the CBSE Board - cbseresults.nic.in

  2. Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Board Class 12 Result'
  3. Enter your roll number and other required details
  4. Submit the details
  5. Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared. Here's how to check

ALSO READCBSE Class 12 Result 2020 DECLARED: List of websites, Apps to check scores

 

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X