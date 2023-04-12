NET December Result 2023 update: NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow, confirms M Jagadesh Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NTA UGC-NET exam results for december 2022 cycle to be announced tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

NET December Result 2023 update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 results. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December 2022 exam will be able to download their results from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The activated link to the results will be shared in due course of time.

Recently, The Chairman of the University Grants Commission confirmed that the results will be announced by tomorrow through a tweet.

The National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for December 2022 cycle was conducted between February 21 to March 2 for 83 subjects in five phases spanning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres wherein 8,34,537 candidates appeared. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on March 23. After reviewing the representations from the candidates, the final answer keys released on April 6. According to the final answer keys, 85 questions were dropped. Candidates will be able to evaluate their probable marks by comparing their response sheet and NET final answer key.

NET December Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'NTA UGC NET result 2023 link'

Enter your required details on the login

NTA UGC NET result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download NTA UGC NET result 2023 and save it for future reference

