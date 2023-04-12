NEET UG 2023: Re-registration widow activated at neet.nta.nic.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : NTA NEET UG 2023 re-registration window activated

NEET UG 2023 Re-registration window has been activated at neet.nta.nic.in. All those who earlier missed the chance to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 undergraduate exam can now apply at the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in. The last date for application submission is April, 15.

The agency has provided this facility to all those candidates who could not complete their registration earlier as well as for those who wish to submit fresh applications. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their applications at the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads 'NEET UG 2023 Registration' flashing under candidate activity

Now, click on the new registration tab

It will take you to the application form

Fill up the application form with all the required details

Upload documents and pay the fee

After the final submission of the application form, take a print of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 application form for future reference

NEET UG 2023: Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the General Category are required to pay Rs. 1700/- as an application fee while the candidates from General-EWS/OBC-NCL category are required to pay Rs. 1600/-. Candidates belonging to SC / ST / Person with Disabilities(PwD)/Third Gender category will have to pay Rs. 1000/- as an application fee and the candidates from outside India will have to pay Rs. 9500/-.

After receiving several requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2023. Earlier, the last date for registration was April 10, 2023.

Direct link to apply online

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2023 date for classes 10th and 12th soon; Check expected date and time

ALSO READ | CSIR UGC NET 2023 Application date extended till April 17; No change in exam date