CSIR UGC NET 2023 Application date extended till April 17; No change in exam date

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET December 2022 and June 2023 sessions. As per the latest official updates, interested candidates can now apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination till April 17. Earlier the last date to fill the online application form was April 10, 2023.

The official website-- csirnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in is hosting the CSIR UGC NET 2023 applicaiton form. Candidates can submit the applications within the stipulated timeline. The NTA will open the CSIR NET application form correction window from April 19 to 25, 2023.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: No Change in Exam Date

The testing agency has extended the application last date in view of various requests received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of application forms. However, there is no change in the in the date of exam. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 is scheduled to be held from June 6 to 8, 2023.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: New Dates

Last date for submission of CSIR NET exam forms: April 17, 2023

Last date for payment of exam fee: April 17, 2023

CSIR UGC NET 2023 form correction: April 19 to 25, 2023

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Exam Fees

General category candidates: Rs 1,100

General-EWS/OBC(NCL) candidates: Rs 550

SC, ST and third gender candidates: Rs 275

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'CSIR UGC NET 2023 application form' link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the application form as instructed and upload required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Make payment of the CSIR NET application fees and submit the exam form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and save it for further need.