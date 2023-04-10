CSIR UGC NET 2023 Application last date today; Exam in June

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CSIR UGC NET 2023 Application Form

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET 2023 registrations for December 2022 and June 2023 sessions today, April 10 (11:50 PM). Aspiring candidates can register for the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023 through the official website-- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will open the CSIR UGC NET 2023 application form correction window on April 12. Aspirants will be able to make changes in their application form till April 18, 2023. General category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,100 as a registration fee, General-EWS/OBC(NCL) candidates will have to pay Rs 550, SC, ST and third gender candidates are required to pay Rs 275, while PwD candidates are exempted from fee payment.

The complete details regarding course code, eligibility criteria, pattern of question paper, fee, and others are available in the information bulletin hosted on the website. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the CSIR UGC NET 2023 information bulletin before filling the application form.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Date And Pattern

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on June 6, 7 and 8, 2023. The CSIR NET will be held online as computer based test (CBT) for a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). The question paper will comprise of multiple choice questions (MCQs). The medium of the question paper will be Bi-lingual (English and Hindi). There will be a total of five test papers in CSIR UGC NET for December 2022 and June 2023 sessions which are mentioned below.

1. Chemical Sciences

2. Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary

Sciences

3. Life Sciences

4. Mathematical Sciences

5. Physical Sciences

