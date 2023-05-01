INI CET July 2023 Admit Card on aiimsexams.ac.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS INI CET Admit Card Download

INI CET Admit Card 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the admit cards for INI-SS entrance exam for admission in DM/M.Ch & MD(Hosp. Administration) courses for the July-2023 session. Candidates who applied for AIIMS INI CET 2023 can download their hall tickets using their credentials on the login page available on aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 July session exam will be conducted on May 7 in computer-based mode. The test will begin at nine in the morning and end at twelve. Candidates have been advised to report one hour prior to the exam. No entry will be permitted after the start of the exam.

Candidates can check their venue and exam details on the admit card. Candidates have been advised to produce two copies of admit card for future reference. Candidates can download AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session: How to download?

Visit the official website of AIIMS INI CET 2023– aiimsexams.org.

Select on the 'Academic Courses'

Click on the link that reads 'INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))'

It will take you to the candidate's login

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session and save it for future reference

AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session admit card direct download link

AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session: Exam Pattern

The AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session exam will consist 200 questions of objective type of questions. Candidates will be awarded with 1 mark for each correct answer whereas there will be negative marking also for incorrect answers. one-third mark will be deducted for incorrect answers and there will be no marks for unanswered or unattempted questions.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session: What needs to be carried out at the exam centre?

Candidates appearing for AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session are required to carry their admit cards and valid identity proof such as aadhar card, passport, voter id card, pan card, and drivers license. Candidates have been advised to keep a copy of document along with a original document.

