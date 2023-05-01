CMAT 2023 admit card released at cmat.nta.nic.in, exam on May 4

Follow us on Image Source : CMAT CMAT 2023 admit card out on cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2023 admit card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CMAT 2023 admit card. Candidates who applied for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 can download the hall ticket from the official website of CMAT - cmat.nta.nic.in.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 4 in two shifts in online mode. The first shift will start from 9 am to 12 PM and the second shift will take place from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The candidates can check individual exam venue details on their admit cards. The admit cards can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

CMAT Admit Card 2023: How and when to download?

Candidates are required to visit the NTA CMAT's website - cmat.nta.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that 'CMAT Admit Card 2023' flashing on the homepage.

You will be forwarded to the login page.

Enter your password, birthdate, and application number.

CMAT Admit Card 2023 will be displayed.

Download CMAT Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference.

CMAT Admit Card 2023

CMAT 2023 exam guidelines

Candidates should note that the admit card is allotted provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. The candidates are required to download CMAT 2023 admit card online. No admit card will be sent via post. Candidates are recommended to save a copy of their admit card and keep it in good condition for

future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CMAT-2023, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in.

CMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

Type of Questions Number of Questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation 20 80 Logical Reasoning 20 80 Language Comprehension 20 80 General Awareness 20 80 Innovation & Entrepreneurship 20 80

