UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants Recruitment 2020: Online registration begins. Check details

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of CISF Assistant Commandants (Executive). Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts can apply through the online mode before the last date.

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

Candidates will be able to apply online for UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants Recruitment 2020 on or before December 22, 2020, until 6pm.

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants Recruitment 2020: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for CISF Assistant Commandants (Executive) vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at upsc.gov.in

“Candidates are also required to route a hard copy of the online-submitted application through proper channel to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi110003, for verification and onward transmission to the Commission,” reads the official notice.

According to the official notification, the commission will conduct a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 on March 14, 2021 for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies, out of which, 18 are for general category, 3 for SC, and 2 for ST. However, as per the notice, the number of vacancies advertised are tentative in nature.

