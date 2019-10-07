Monday, October 07, 2019
     
UGC NET 2019 online registration ends on October 9. Here's how to apply at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET 2019: Candidates who want to apply for UGC NET December 2019 can register online from the official website-- ntanet.nic.in on or before October 9.

New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2019 19:17 IST
UGC NET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the online registration process for UGC NET 2019 December examination on October 9. Candidates who want to register can apply for UGC NET December 2019 online application process on the official website-- ntanet.nic.in.

The application fees can be paid up to October 10.

UGC NET 2019 | Admit Card

The NTA UGC NET 2019 admit cards will be available from November 9.

UGC NET 2019 | Exam date

UGC NET December 2019 exams will be held from December 2 to December 6. 

How to apply for UGC NET 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website-- ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'NTA UGC NET 2019 December registration' link

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and pay the fees

Step 4: Upload all the required documents

Step 5: Click on submit

UGC NET 2019 | Exam details

UGC NET 2019: Exam and Duration 

The duration of the exam will be for 180 minutes for Paper I and Paper II. There will be no break between Paper I and Paper-II.

UGC NET 2019: Marks

Paper I will comprise of 100 marks having 50 questions.

Paper II will comprise of 200 marks having 100 questions.

UGC NET 2019: Exam Timings

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

UGC NET 2019: Mode of Exam

The examination shall be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) only.

UGC NET 2019 | Direct Link

Apply here

UGC NET 2019 Syllabus for December examination

About UGC NET

The UGC NET is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian universities and colleges.

