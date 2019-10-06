Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC 2019: 5 tips to crack NTPC exam in single go! Check inside

RRB NTPC 2019: The exam dates of Railways NTPC 2019 have been delayed, so, the candidates have more time now for the NTPC exam preparation. RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment process includes CBT-1, CBT-2, Typing Skill Test/ Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

The competition level for RRB NTPC exam is quite high this year due to an increased number of applicants. More than 1.26 crores candidates have applied for 35208 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways with the aspiration of getting a Government Job.

However, indiatvnews.com have listed down the top 5 tips which must be followed by Railway Job aspirants that will help in cracking the upcoming RRB NTPC 2019 exam. So, let’s have a look at those tips in detail-

1. Build a concrete study plan

To crack RRB NTPC 2019 exam, candidates must start the preparation with a concrete study plan. The most important resources for a good study plan are the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the respective phase of the exam.

2. Solve previous year question papers & online mock tests

Candidates must make a habit of solving papers from previous year and mock test every day to improve their speed and accuracy. As there are many questions which are repeated from previous year exams, try to solve lots of previous year papers. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

Candidates must also try to take 2 to 3 online Mock Tests daily which will help in solving paper quickly, as RRB NTPC 2019 Exam (CBT 1 & 2) will be conducted in online mode as a multiple-choice objective based exam. Be careful while choosing the study material for the exam. Take the help of the Best Books only for RRB NTPC 2019 preparation.

3. Develop a reading habit to increase knowledge

Developing a daily reading habit can help in many ways during the preparation of RRB NTPC 2019 exam. It will help in the preparation of General Awareness (GA) & Current Affairs section of RRB NTPC 2019 Exam. Read Magazines & Newspapers and watch news channels as much as you can to keep your General Awareness upto date.

4. Make & revise your notes

Instead of cramming, make your own notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise it frequently. Keep a notebook along with you to note down important points for all the four sections.

For Quantitative Aptitude Section, make notes of shortcut-methods and formulas.

For General Awareness & Current Affairs Section, make notes on important facts and dates

Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.

5. Practice important topics & strengthen your weak areas

Candidates must analyze the detailed syllabus of all three sections, i.e., General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning and then start preparing the important topics which are most frequently asked, for the RRB NTPC exam 2019. Prioritizing important topics will help the candidates in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner. After listing down the important topics, analyze your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Candidates must remember there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So, your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes and revising them on daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking RRB NTPC 2019 Exam.

