Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Update: Railways may ask these questions in NTPC exam; details inside

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Update: RRB NTPC 2019 exams are round the corner, and till now there is no official information regarding the RRB NTPC exam date. As per the official notification, the RRB NTPC 2019 exam was to be held between June to September 2019.

However, September is about to pass and the exam date has not come yet. In such a situation, candidates have time to prepare well for the exam. Railways NTPC examination also contains question from Current Affairs.

Indiatvnews.com brings to you a course guide and topics you would like to prepare for the Railways NTPC exam. Here's a quick read:

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Update | Current Affairs question

1. Which Indian singer won the 'Magnificent Performing Arts Award' in London?

Ans: Sonu Nigam



2. Which High Court has clarified that using the Internet is part of the right to education and the right to privacy?

Ans: Kerala

3. Which state government has decided to ban the private practice of government doctors?

Ans: Andhra Pradesh

4. Who became the first Indian Wrestler to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Ans: Vinesh Phogat

5. Who is the director of the Indian documentary film 'Moti Bagh' nominated for the 2019 Oscars?

Ans: Nirmal Chandra

6. The tallest tower in South Asia has been unveiled in which country?

Ans: Sri Lanka

7. Who won the title of 2019 IBSF World Billiards Championship in Myanmar?

Ans: Pankaj Advani

8. Which Indian cricketer has been appointed the first Chancellor of Rai Sports University in Sonepat?

Ans: Kapil Dev

9. When was the Howdy Modi program organized?

Ans: 22 September 2019

10. In which country will the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 be held?

Ans: North India

Also Read: RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway to release NTPC CBT 1 exam schedule by this date, details inside

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: NTPC CBT 1 exam delayed; Railway board likely to release Admit Card by THIS month