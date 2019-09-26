RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 released at rrbonlinereg.in. Direct link to check zone wise response, objection

Image Source : FILE RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 released at rrbonlinereg.in

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally released the RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB JE CBT 2019 can download the answer keys by visiting the website-- rrbonlinereg.in.

Till now, Railways has activated the link of RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 for few zones including Ahmedabad, Bilaspur, Bangalore and Chandigarh.

Candidates can download the RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 from 26 September 2019 to 29 September 2019. After viewing the answer keys, if any candidate has any objection regarding the questions, options and keys, he/she may raise objections before 29 September 2019. Candidates can check the RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 directly by clicking on the below links.

To raise the objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 50 as fee per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee will be refunded to the candidate.

How to raise objections against RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019?

1. Visit the official website of the concerned RRBs

2. On the homepage, click on the link 'RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019'

3. If candidate has any issue against RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019, so he/She may raise objections against RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019.

4. Click on 'Raise Objection link'

5. A new page will appear on the screen

6. Select the type of objection and fill up the supporting details or upload supporting documents for reference

7. Candidate can raise objection for only one question at a time and make a payment

8. Click on 'Pay' and Pay the amount of Rs. 50/- for every objection raised

9. Download and take a printout of the receipt for future reference.

The RRB JE CBT 2 examination was conducted from 28 August to 1 September at various exam centres. RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019 was cancelled at few exam centres due to technical issue and was rescheduled to 19 September.

The railway board is planning to recruit over 13,000 posts — including junior engineer (JE), junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways.