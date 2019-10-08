RRB NTPC 2019: Attention! Railways to provide free travel pass for these NTPC exam candidates; Check details

Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC 2019: Attention! Railways to provide free travel pass for NTPC exam candidates; Check details

RRB NTPC 2019 Free Travel Pass: Attention! the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to avail free travel passes for the candidates appearing in the upcoming RRB NTPC 2019 exam.

Railways is all set to provide the RRB NTPC 2019 exam date and city intimation link in November. However, there is no official confirmation yet. At the same time, it will also issue free travel pass for SC/ST candidates who had uploaded their caste certificate along with the application form.

Candidates who have uploaded the caste certificate can travel for free in the sleeper class coach to appear in the RRB NTPC 2019 exam.

RRB NTPC 2019 | How to get free travel pass?

Candidates can download the RRB NTPC 2019 free travel pass, also known as travel authority, right after RRB will publish the exam date and city intimation link. According to the sources, the link will be available around 10 days before the exam. Right now the dates for downloading the RRB NTPC 2019 free travel pass is not yet disclosed, but it is expected to be available in November.

Once the link is available at the respective regional websites of RRB, candidates will be able to download free travel pass by following the simple steps given below

Step 1: Visit the RRB's website of your respective region

Step 2: Login using your registration number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on the link which reads 'Download Free Travel Pass'

Step 4: Your Travel pass will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the pass for future reference

NOTE: Only those candidates who belong to SC/ST Category, who had provided their respective caste certificates and had indicated ‘yes’ in the relevant column of the online application form, will be able to avail this facility.

RRB NTPC 2019 | How to use free travel pass?

At the time of reservation, the candidate needs to show the free travel pass along with their original and valid SC/ST caste certificate for verification. After that, they will be allowed to travel for free up to their respective allotted exam centres.

The candidates will get the facility for all the stages of RRB NTPC recruitment including the computer-based test, computer-based aptitude test, typing skill test, document verification.

The candidates must note that the free travel pass is only for sleeper class.

RRB NTPC 2019 | About exam date and city intimation

RRB NTPC exam date and city intimation 2019 is provided to the candidates by the RRB, whose application forms have been accepted. After the allotment, candidates will be able to login, and know these things – their exam date, the city where they have to go for exam. Basically, it lets a candidate know only date and center city so that they can make travel arrangements.

Candidates must note that this is not e-call letter. The RRB NTPC admit card 2019 will be released after exam date and city intimation event.

