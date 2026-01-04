CM Mamata slams Bengal voter roll revision, urges CEC to halt process over 'mass disenfranchisement' threat Bengal CM Banerjee pins the blame on "undue haste," which has spawned glitches risking mass deletions from voter lists- hitting vulnerable communities hardest. She demands urgent corrections, or else the whole flawed initiative gets shut down to avert a democratic disaster.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has fired off a strongly worded letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on January 4 (Sunday), demanding an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Citing rampant irregularities, procedural flaws, and administrative chaos, she warns the botched exercise threatens to disenfranchise millions and erode India's democratic core. Dated December 3, the missive escalates tensions between the TMC supremo and the Election Commission ahead of key polls.

Grave concerns over SIR's flawed rollout

Banerjee's letter pulls no punches, describing the SIR as an "unplanned, ill-prepared, and ad hoc" fiasco riddled with "serious irregularities, procedural violations, and administrative lapses." She accuses the process of being rushed without proper groundwork, leading to faulty IT systems, contradictory guidelines, and poorly trained officials.

"The SIR process is deeply compromised and strikes at the basic structural framework of our democracy and the spirit of the Constitution," she asserts, framing it as a direct assault on electoral integrity. The timing couldn't be more critical, as the revision aims to update voter lists but risks excluding legitimate voters in a politically charged state.

Warnings of irreparable damage and voter purge

In stark terms, Banerjee cautions that allowing SIR to proceed unchecked "will cause irreparable damage, large-scale disenfranchisement of eligible voters, and a direct assault on the foundational principles of democratic governance."

She highlights "undue haste" as the culprit behind glitches that could purge names en masse, particularly affecting vulnerable groups. Without swift fixes, she insists, the entire drive must be scrapped to prevent a democratic travesty. This isn't hyperbole- Banerjee positions the stakes as nothing less than the Constitution's sanctity.

Key allegations: Transparency and fairness under fire

Banerjee zeroes in on specific lapses, including the denial of booth-level agents (BLAs) during hearings, which she says undermines "fairness, transparency, and credibility." Officials, she claims, lack adequate training, exacerbating errors in a high-stakes verification process.

She holds the Election Commission "fully accountable" for any "illegal, arbitrary, or biased actions" under its watch, demanding immediate corrections to IT flaws and inconsistent directives.

Call to action: Fix or freeze the process

Urging the CEC to "immediately address and rectify the glitches," Banerjee lays out a clear ultimatum: implement fixes or pull the plug. Her plea underscores TMC's broader narrative of EC overreach in Bengal, where voter list manipulations have long been a flashpoint.

As political temperatures rise, the CEC's response could shape the battleground for upcoming elections. Banerjee's intervention amplifies cries from opposition parties and civil society, demanding a pause until safeguards are in place.