Amit Shah claims BJP will come to power in Tamil Nadu, pledges 'massive victory' in 2026 elections Amit Shah claimed that the focus of the Tamil Nadu government was solely on making Udhayanidhi Stalin the next Chief Minister, rather than addressing critical issues facing the state.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in Tamil Nadu in 2026, following a sweeping victory across India in the 2024 and 2025 elections. Speaking during his two-day visit to the poll-bound state, Shah called for party workers to pledge to ensure a "massive" victory for the BJP in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, marking the next step in the party’s national expansion.

"The years 2024 and 2025 will be years of victory for the BJP, and in 2026, we will form the NDA government with a massive majority in Tamil Nadu and Bengal," Shah said, signaling his confidence in the party's growing influence.

Shah targets family rule in Tamil Nadu

Shah also launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of prioritizing political succession over the welfare of the people.

“The time has come to put an end to family rule in Tamil Nadu. First Karunanidhi, then Stalin, and now Udhayanidhi this dream of becoming Chief Minister will not come true," Shah said.

He further claimed that the focus of the Tamil Nadu government was solely on making Udhayanidhi Stalin the next Chief Minister, rather than addressing critical issues facing the state.

Shah took a strong stance on the issue of security, particularly for women in the state. “There is no guarantee of the safety of mothers and sisters in Tamil Nadu,” Shah remarked, criticising the current state government for neglecting the safety of women and the general law and order situation. He accused CM Stalin of using his political power for family succession, rather than focusing on the pressing needs of Tamil Nadu's citizens.

Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu for two-day visit

Shah arrived in Tamil Nadu on Sunday to a warm reception at the Tiruchirappalli airport, where he was greeted by senior party leaders and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan. Party workers and supporters gathered at the airport, expressing their enthusiasm as Shah began his visit, which is seen as a crucial step ahead of upcoming political events in the state.

Following his arrival, Shah attended a closed-door meeting with BJP office-bearers and senior leaders to discuss organizational matters and future strategies, setting the stage for the BJP's efforts to strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 elections.