RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Update: Railways likely to announce NTPC CBT 1 exam date in October; check details

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Date: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the RRB NTPC 2019 exam dates by October on the Board's official website i.e., rrbcdg.gov.in.

As of now, no fixed date has been announced by the RRB regarding NTPC exam. According to the source, the NTPC exam date can be released on the last week of October i.e. October 25. It is expected that the RRB NTPC exam can be conducted in the first week of November. However, there is no official confirmation from the Board yet.

The candidates are advised to check the RRB's website-- rrbcdg.gov.in or keep visiting indiatvnews.com to get latest updates regarding RRB NTPC 2019 examination.

Steps to download RRB NTPC exam-

1. Open the regional website of RRB-- rrb.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download'

3. Fill up the details asked on the page like registration id and password

4. Click on Submit button

5. Admit card for RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be available to download

6. Download the admit card by clicking on the option

7. Take a printout for future references

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | About exam

This will be the first stage computer-based test (CBT 1) for the recruitment at the post of Non-technical popular category (NTPC).

The RRB NTPC exam would have two stages-- a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The normalised score of CBT 1 will be used for shortlisting candidates for CBT 2, based on their merit.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Exam pattern

Exam Duration Total No. of Questions (1 mark each) Total No. of Questions General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning 90 minutes 40 30 30 100

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Negative marking

The CBT 1 will have negative marking wherein one-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Vacancy details

A total of 35,277 vacancies are notified for the recruitment out of which 10,628 are for level 12th pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.

