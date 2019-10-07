Nobel Prize 2019 announced: Who got what so far

Image Source : NOBEL CENTER Nobel Prize 2019: Lists of Prizes and Laureates

Nobel Prize 2019: Nobel Prize is a set of annual international awards administered by the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm, Sweden. It is awarded for the bestowed contributions in several categories in recognition of academic, cultural, or scientific advances. The prizes are widely regarded as the most prestigious awards available in their respective fields.

The will of Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel established five Nobel prizes in 1895. The prizes in Chemistry, Literature, Peace, Physics, and Physiology or Medicine were first awarded in 1901.

The 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to scientists William G. Kaelin, Jr, Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza.

They received the award jointly for their discoveries of “how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability,” the Nobel Committee announced Monday.

It is the 110th prize in the category that has been awarded since 1901.

Who is Nobel Prize Laureate?

Laurate is a person or organisation who is awarded Nobel Prize is known as Nobel Laureate. The word "laureate" refers as a laurel wreath. In ancient Greece, it refers as a sign of honour.

List of Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2019

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2019 Nobel Laureates Field Contribution William G. Kaelin Jr (New York City) Physiology or Medicine For discovering how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe ( Morecambe, United Kingdom) Physiology or Medicine For discovering how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability Gregg L. Semenza (

Flushing, New York, United States) Physiology or Medicine For discovering how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability

The winners of Nobel Prizes 2019 including two literature laureates and the coveted Nobel Peace Prize are to be announced over the next week.

The double-header Literature Prizes will be awarded Thursday and the Peace Prize will be announced on Friday.

The economics prize — officially known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — will be awarded on October 14.

