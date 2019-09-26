SBI SCO Recruitment 2019: Application last date extended till September 30; check salary details inside

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date of applying for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Recruitment examination 2019 to September 30, 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for the SBI SCO recruitment 2019 can apply at sbi.co.in till September 30, 2019.
The online registration for the SBI recruitment examination had begun on September 6, 2019. The date for payment has also been extended to September 30.
The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 477 vacancies for various posts. The online written test will be held tentatively on October 20 and the admit card for test will be uploaded tentatively on SBI’s official website-- sbi.co.in on October 10, 2019.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy Details
- Advt. No. CRPD/SCO-SYSTEM/2019-20/11
- Total No. of Vacancies: 477 Posts
- Name of the Post: Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO)
- Types of Job: Bank Jobs
- Job Location: All India
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Application Fee
General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 750
SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 125
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Name of the Posts
Developer: 147 Posts
Developer: 34 Posts
System / Server Administrator: 47 Posts
Database Administrator: 29 Posts
Cloud Administrator: 15 Posts
Network Engineer: 14 Posts
Tester: 04 Posts
WAS Administrator: 06 Posts
Infrastructure Engineer: 04 Posts
UX Designer: 03 Posts
IT Risk Manager: 01 Post
IT Security Expert: 15 Posts
Project Manager: 14 Posts
Application Architect: 05 Posts
Technical Lead: 04 Posts
Infrastructure Architect: 02 Posts
Infrastructure Engineer: 02 Posts
IT Security Expert: 61 Posts
IT Security Expert: 18 Posts
IT Risk Manager (IS Dept.): 05 Posts
Infrastructure Architect: 02 Posts
Deputy Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking): 10 Posts
Deputy Manager (Cyber Security – Threat Hunting): 04 Posts
Deputy Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Forensic): 04 Posts
Security Analyst: 13 Posts
Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking): 01 Post
Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Forensic): 01 Post
Chief Manager (Vulnerability Mgmt. & Penetration Testing): 01 Post
Chief Manager (Incident Management and Forensics): 02 Posts
Chief Manager (Security Analytics and Automation): 02 Posts
Chief Manager (SOC Infrastructure Management): 01 Post
Chief Manager (SOC Governance): 01 Post
Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking): 03 Posts
Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Forensic): 01 Post
Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Threat Hunting): 01 Post
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Salary Details
- Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) – Rs.23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020
- Middle Management Grade Scale II (MMGS II) – Rs.31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950
- Middle Management Grade Scale III (MMGS III) – Rs.42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490
- Senior Management Grade Scale IV (SMGS-IV) – Rs.50030-1460/4-55870-1650/2-59170
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility Criteria
Developer, System / Server Administrator, Database Administrator, Cloud Administrator, Network Engineer, Tester, WAS Administrator, Infrastructure Engineer, UX Designer, IT Risk Manager, IT Security Expert, Project Manager, Application Architect, Technical Lead,
Infrastructure Architect – BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ ECE or MCA/ M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute and relevant experience.
Deputy Manager, Security Analyst, Manager and Chief Manager – B.E. / B. Tech. in Computer Science /Computer Applications / Information Technology / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentations OR; M.Sc. (Computer Science) / M.Sc. (IT) / MCA from Government recognized University or institution.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website-- sbi.co.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Current openings,’ under the ‘Join SBI,’ tab in a drop down box format on the homepage
Step 3: Click on, ‘RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS (Apply Online from 06.09.2019 to 25.09.2019).'
Step 4: Click on ‘Apply now’
Step 5: Click on 'New User- registration' and fill in all the required details
Step 6: If you are a returning user, you can simply log in from the page and move ahead
Step 7: Your application form will appear on the display screen
Step 8: Fill all the required information and upload all required documents asked
Step 9: Make payment and click on submit
Step 10: Download your application form and take a print out for future reference
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Direct link to apply
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 Registration
