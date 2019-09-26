SBI SCO Recruitment 2019: Application last date extended till September 30; check salary details inside

Image Source : FACEBOOK SBI SCO Recruitment 2019

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date of applying for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Recruitment examination 2019 to September 30, 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for the SBI SCO recruitment 2019 can apply at sbi.co.in till September 30, 2019.

The online registration for the SBI recruitment examination had begun on September 6, 2019. The date for payment has also been extended to September 30.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 477 vacancies for various posts. The online written test will be held tentatively on October 20 and the admit card for test will be uploaded tentatively on SBI’s official website-- sbi.co.in on October 10, 2019.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy Details

Advt. No. CRPD/SCO-SYSTEM/2019-20/11

CRPD/SCO-SYSTEM/2019-20/11 Total No. of Vacancies: 477 Posts

477 Posts Name of the Post: Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO)

Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) Types of Job: Bank Jobs

Bank Jobs Job Location: All India

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 750

SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 125

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Name of the Posts

Developer: 147 Posts

Developer: 34 Posts

System / Server Administrator: 47 Posts

Database Administrator: 29 Posts

Cloud Administrator: 15 Posts

Network Engineer: 14 Posts

Tester: 04 Posts

WAS Administrator: 06 Posts

Infrastructure Engineer: 04 Posts

UX Designer: 03 Posts

IT Risk Manager: 01 Post

IT Security Expert: 15 Posts

Project Manager: 14 Posts

Application Architect: 05 Posts

Technical Lead: 04 Posts

Infrastructure Architect: 02 Posts

Infrastructure Engineer: 02 Posts

IT Security Expert: 61 Posts

IT Security Expert: 18 Posts

IT Risk Manager (IS Dept.): 05 Posts

Infrastructure Architect: 02 Posts

Deputy Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking): 10 Posts

Deputy Manager (Cyber Security – Threat Hunting): 04 Posts

Deputy Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Forensic): 04 Posts

Security Analyst: 13 Posts

Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking): 01 Post

Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Forensic): 01 Post

Chief Manager (Vulnerability Mgmt. & Penetration Testing): 01 Post

Chief Manager (Incident Management and Forensics): 02 Posts

Chief Manager (Security Analytics and Automation): 02 Posts

Chief Manager (SOC Infrastructure Management): 01 Post

Chief Manager (SOC Governance): 01 Post

Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking): 03 Posts

Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Forensic): 01 Post

Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Threat Hunting): 01 Post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Salary Details

Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) – Rs.23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020

Rs.23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 Middle Management Grade Scale II (MMGS II) – Rs.31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950

Rs.31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950 Middle Management Grade Scale III (MMGS III) – Rs.42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

Rs.42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490 Senior Management Grade Scale IV (SMGS-IV) – Rs.50030-1460/4-55870-1650/2-59170

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility Criteria

Developer, System / Server Administrator, Database Administrator, Cloud Administrator, Network Engineer, Tester, WAS Administrator, Infrastructure Engineer, UX Designer, IT Risk Manager, IT Security Expert, Project Manager, Application Architect, Technical Lead,

Infrastructure Architect – BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ ECE or MCA/ M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute and relevant experience.

Deputy Manager, Security Analyst, Manager and Chief Manager – B.E. / B. Tech. in Computer Science /Computer Applications / Information Technology / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentations OR; M.Sc. (Computer Science) / M.Sc. (IT) / MCA from Government recognized University or institution.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Current openings,’ under the ‘Join SBI,’ tab in a drop down box format on the homepage

Step 3: Click on, ‘RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS (Apply Online from 06.09.2019 to 25.09.2019).'

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply now’

Step 5: Click on 'New User- registration' and fill in all the required details

Step 6: If you are a returning user, you can simply log in from the page and move ahead

Step 7: Your application form will appear on the display screen

Step 8: Fill all the required information and upload all required documents asked

Step 9: Make payment and click on submit

Step 10: Download your application form and take a print out for future reference

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 | Direct link to apply

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 Registration

