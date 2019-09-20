Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Attention! 156 Junior Legal Officer jobs announced; check details

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy for 156 Junior Legal Officer posts announced; check details

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the official notification for the 156 vacant posts of Legal Officer. The online application process for the vacancies will begin on September 26, 2019.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process will be closed on October 25, 2019.

राज्य सरकार ने 156 कनिष्ठ विधि अधिकारी (Junior Legal Officer) के पदों पर आवेदन किए आमंत्रित। 26 सितम्बर, 2019 से 25 अक्टूबर, 2019 तक किए जा सकते हैं आवेदन। अधिक जानकारी राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग (RPSC) के इस लिंक पर है—https://t.co/7BZLaNVMrA pic.twitter.com/OhY5yhflE3 — Govt of Rajasthan (@RajGovOfficial) September 20, 2019

Out of 156-- 145 vacancies are available for non-TSP regions and 11 are available for TSP regions.

Candidates belonging to TSP regions are eligible to apply against vacancies for non-TSP regions.

Vacancy details:

Total Vacancies: 156

Post wise vacancy details:

Junior Legal Officer (TSP Area): 11

Junior Legal Officer (Non TSP Area): 145

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the website, ssc.nic.in on or before October 25, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for the post must have a Bachelor degree in Law from a recognised university with knowledge in Hindi working and Rajasthani culture knowledge.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 years and the minimum age is 21 years.

Application Fees-

General, Other State: Rs. 350/-OBC, BC Candidates: Rs. 250/-

SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 150/-PH Candidates: Rs. 150/-

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Recruitment 2019: 5000 RPSC school lecturer jobs announced