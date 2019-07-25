SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 result for 8653 posts declared at sbi.co.in; check direct link and cut-off here

Image Source : FILE SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 result for 8653 posts declared at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 | The State bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk Preliminary exam result for 8653 posts of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical Cadre. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website i.e., sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'SBI Preliminary Exam 2019'.

Enter all the required credentials such as-- roll number, name, etc.

Click on 'Submit'.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019- direct link

The SBI Preliminary Examination was conducted from 22 June to 23 June 2019 in online mode, across the country.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 | Expected cut-offs predicted on the basis of previous years' scores, out of 100 marks

Category Expected Cut-off General 60 to 65 marks EWS (Economically Backward Class) 55 to 65 marks OBC (Other Backward Class) 53 to 63 marks SC 48 to 58 marks ST 42 to 52 marks

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 | Important information for candidates

The candidates who have passed the preliminary exam will be eligible to give the SBI Clerk Main 2019 exam, which is scheduled to be on 10 August 2019. The SBI Clerk main exam admit card is also expected to be released by the end of July.

Also Read: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 to be out next week: Here's how to check

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Railways likely to release jobs for 35,000 posts soon, check details