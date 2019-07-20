SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 to be out next week: Here's how to check

Image Source : FACEBOOK SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The State Bank of India, is all set to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 soon. The results would be released on the official website sbi.co.in. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination would then be required to appear for the SBI Clerk main examination. Once declared, candidates would be able to check their results directly through the official website.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC Exam 2020: Class 10, 12 exam date sheet released at dge.tn.gov.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website sbi.co.in Click on the SBI Clerk result link A login window will open Login to the portal using your credentials Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details Your SBI Clerk Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print for future reference

SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019

Students who clear the SBI Clerk Result 2019 for Prelims will be required to appear for the mains exam. The SBI Clerk main exam is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2019. Post the exam, the candidates will have to appear for document verification and then final allotment will be done.

SBI Clerk vacancies 2019

This year, the SBI Clerk exam is being held for a total of 8693 vacancies (including special recruitment drive).

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2019: Results will be released soon; Here's how to check