CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2019: Results will be released soon; Here's how to check

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2019

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019 is going to be released soon. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the compartment results of class 10 by the end of July 2019. Unlike previous years, the results will be available on the official website- cbse.nic.in. However, a direct link to the result will be provided on the page.

To check the result, log in details such as roll number is required, the board organized the compartment examination in the month of June 2019.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link which says, 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2019- Compartment'. A new page will open on the screen. Enter all the required details. Click on 'Submit'. The compartment result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2019 | Previous Year

Last year, the Board released the compartment examination of class 10 on 09th August. However, this year it is expected that results will be announced a little earlier.