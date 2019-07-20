Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC Exam 2020: Class 10, 12 exam date sheet released at dge.tn.gov.in

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu HSC SSCL Exam 2020

The Directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu has released the date sheet for the class 10, 12 examinations. The exams will begin on March 17 and will be concluded on April 9, 2020. The candidates can check the HSC SSLC date sheet on the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC Exam 2020: Datesheet

Language paper 1 - March 17, 2020 Language paper 2 - March 19, 2020 Optional Language - March 21, 2020 English Paper 1 - March 27, 2020 English paper 2 - March 30, 2020 Mathematics April - 2, 2020 Science April - 7, 2020 Social Science April - 9, 2020

Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC Exam 2020: Time

The exams will be conducted in the morning shift only starting from 10 am and ending at 1:15 pm. Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper, five minutes for verification of particulars of candidates and exam will begin from 10:15 onwards. For the new pattern, the exams will end at 12:45 and for the old pattern, it will end at 1:15 pm.

