Saturday, July 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC Exam 2020: Class 10, 12 exam date sheet released at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC Exam 2020: Class 10, 12 exam date sheet released at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC exam date sheet has been released for the class 10, 12 examinations on the official website.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2019 14:45 IST
Tamil Nadu HSC SSCL Exam 2020
Image Source : PTI

Tamil Nadu HSC SSCL Exam 2020

The Directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu has released the date sheet for the class 10, 12 examinations. The exams will begin on March 17 and will be concluded on April 9, 2020. The candidates can check the HSC SSLC date sheet on the official website dge.tn.gov.in

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2019: Results will be released soon; Here's how to check

Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC Exam 2020: Datesheet

  1. Language paper 1 - March 17, 2020
  2. Language paper 2 - March 19, 2020
  3. Optional Language - March 21, 2020
  4. English Paper 1 -  March 27, 2020
  5. English paper 2 - March 30, 2020
  6. Mathematics April - 2, 2020
  7. Science April - 7, 2020
  8. Social Science April - 9, 2020

Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC Exam 2020: Time

The exams will be conducted in the morning shift only starting from 10 am and ending at 1:15 pm. Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper, five minutes for verification of particulars of candidates and exam will begin from 10:15 onwards. For the new pattern, the exams will end at 12:45 and for the old pattern, it will end at 1:15 pm.

ALSO READ: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 to be out next week: Here's how to check

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJawaharlal Nehru University admission session 2019-20 begins Next StorySBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 to be out next week: Here's how to check  