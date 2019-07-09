RRB Recruitment 2019: Railway releases vacancies for over 500 posts with salary up to Rs 44,000; apply before last date

Image Source : FILE PIC RRB Recruitment 2019: Railways releases vacancies for over 500 posts with salary upto Rs 44, 000

Railway recruitment 2019: Good news for people looking for jobs opportunities in Indian Railways! Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification of over 500 vacancies for various posts, such as Junior Engineer, Clerk, Station Master, Nursing Superintendent, Loco Inspector, Senior Resident and many more.

The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at www.indianrailways.gov to apply for the job opening in Railways. The candidates should make sure to apply on or before the last date.

Here is zonal wise jobs list released by Railway Recruitment Board:

1: Central Railway Recruitment

Vacancies:

Junior Engineer or Jr. Technical Associate: - 7 Posts

Education Qualification:

Candidates must have completed 4 years Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering or a combination of any sub-stream of basic streams from a recognized University / Institute.

3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc. in Civil Engineering of three years duration

Age limit Category-wise:

 For Unreserved- 33 Years

 For OBC– 36 Years

 For SC/ST – 28 Years.

Important dates to remember –

 Last Date to apply: July 19, 2019 (5 PM)

 Last date for receiving Demand Draft and application printout: July 26, 2019 (5 PM)

2: South Western Railway Recruitment

Vacancies: -

Junior Clerk cum typist- 117 posts

Stationmaster- 42 posts

Goods guard- 20 posts

Important dates to remember –

Last date- 15 July 2015

Age limit:18 to 42 years

Educational Qualification-

For Junior cum Typist- the candidate must have passed 12th with minimum 50 per cent marks

For Stationmaster and Goods Guard- the candidate must be graduate in any stream from a recognised university or institution.

3: North East Frontier Railway Recruitment

Post Details :

 Nursing Superintendent: 9 Posts

 Lab Assistant: 1 Post

 Pharmacist: 1 Post

 Health and Malaria Inspector: 2 Posts

 ECG/Technician: 1 Post

Important dates: Walk-In-Interview date: July 15, 2019

Salary:

Candidates who will be selected for the posts will get the following per month salary:

 Nursing Superintendent: Rs. 44, 900/- (Level-7)

 Health and Malaria Inspector: Rs. 35, 400/- (Level – 6)

 Pharmacist: Rs. 29, 200/- (Level – 5)

 Lab Assistant: Rs. 21, 700/- (Level – 3)

 ECG/Technician: Rs. 19, 900/- (Level – 2)

4. Western Railway Recruitment

(a) Loco Inspector (Electrical): 9 Posts

 BDTS (ELT): 2 Posts

 UDN (ELT): 3 Posts

 BDTS (DSL): 1 Post

 NDB (ELT): 2 Posts

 BSR (ELT): 1 Post

Important Dates To Remember:

Last date for application: July 12, 2019

(b) Senior Resident: 12 posts

Educational Qualification Required:

Candidates must have completed Post Graduation recognized by MCI in the concerned Specialty. The candidate should complete the tenure of PG Degree/ Diploma on or before the date of interview.

Important dates to remember:

Walk in Interview for Sr Residents: July 11, 2019 (11.30)

5. South East Central Railway Recruitment

Vacancies:

Copa: 90 Posts

Stenographer (Hindi): 20 Posts

Stenographer (English): 20 Posts

Fitter: 80 Posts

Electrician: 50 Posts

Wireman: 50 Posts

Electronic/Mechanic: 6 Posts

RAC Mechanic: 6 Posts

Welder: 40 Posts

Plumber: 40 Posts

Mason: 10 Posts

Painter: 10 Posts

Carpenter: 10 Posts

Machinist: 10 Posts

Turner: 10 Posts

Sheet Metal Worker: 10 Posts

Age limit: 15 to 24 years

Educational Qualification:

The Candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. He/she should have ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University or Institute.

Note: To get details about vacancies released by various zones, check Indiatvnews.com or Railways official websites.

