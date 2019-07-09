RRB Recruitment 2019: Railway releases vacancies for over 500 posts with salary up to Rs 44,000; apply before last date

Railway recruitment 2019: Good news for people looking for jobs opportunities in Indian Railways! Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification of over 500 vacancies for various posts, such as Junior Engineer, Clerk, Station Master, Nursing Superintendent, Loco Inspector, Senior Resident and many more.
The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at www.indianrailways.gov to apply for the job opening in Railways. The candidates should make sure to apply on or before the last date.
Here is zonal wise jobs list released by Railway Recruitment Board:
1: Central Railway Recruitment
Vacancies:
Junior Engineer or Jr. Technical Associate: - 7 Posts
Education Qualification:
Candidates must have completed 4 years Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering or a combination of any sub-stream of basic streams from a recognized University / Institute.3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc. in Civil Engineering of three years duration
Age limit Category-wise:
For Unreserved- 33 Years
For OBC– 36 Years
For SC/ST – 28 Years.
Important dates to remember –
Last Date to apply: July 19, 2019 (5 PM)
Last date for receiving Demand Draft and application printout: July 26, 2019 (5 PM)
2: South Western Railway Recruitment
Vacancies: -
Junior Clerk cum typist- 117 posts
Stationmaster- 42 posts
Goods guard- 20 posts
Important dates to remember –
Last date- 15 July 2015
Age limit:18 to 42 years
Educational Qualification-
For Junior cum Typist- the candidate must have passed 12th with minimum 50 per cent marks
For Stationmaster and Goods Guard- the candidate must be graduate in any stream from a recognised university or institution.
3: North East Frontier Railway Recruitment
Post Details :
Nursing Superintendent: 9 Posts
Lab Assistant: 1 Post
Pharmacist: 1 Post
Health and Malaria Inspector: 2 Posts
ECG/Technician: 1 Post
Important dates: Walk-In-Interview date: July 15, 2019
Salary:
Candidates who will be selected for the posts will get the following per month salary:
Nursing Superintendent: Rs. 44, 900/- (Level-7)
Health and Malaria Inspector: Rs. 35, 400/- (Level – 6)
Pharmacist: Rs. 29, 200/- (Level – 5)
Lab Assistant: Rs. 21, 700/- (Level – 3)
ECG/Technician: Rs. 19, 900/- (Level – 2)
4. Western Railway Recruitment
(a) Loco Inspector (Electrical): 9 Posts
BDTS (ELT): 2 Posts
UDN (ELT): 3 Posts
BDTS (DSL): 1 Post
NDB (ELT): 2 Posts
BSR (ELT): 1 Post
Important Dates To Remember:
Last date for application: July 12, 2019
(b) Senior Resident: 12 posts
Educational Qualification Required:
Candidates must have completed Post Graduation recognized by MCI in the concerned Specialty. The candidate should complete the tenure of PG Degree/ Diploma on or before the date of interview.
Important dates to remember:
Walk in Interview for Sr Residents: July 11, 2019 (11.30)
5. South East Central Railway Recruitment
Vacancies:
Copa: 90 Posts
Stenographer (Hindi): 20 Posts
Stenographer (English): 20 Posts
Fitter: 80 Posts
Electrician: 50 Posts
Wireman: 50 Posts
Electronic/Mechanic: 6 Posts
RAC Mechanic: 6 Posts
Welder: 40 Posts
Plumber: 40 Posts
Mason: 10 Posts
Painter: 10 Posts
Carpenter: 10 Posts
Machinist: 10 Posts
Turner: 10 Posts
Sheet Metal Worker: 10 Posts
Age limit: 15 to 24 years
Educational Qualification:
The Candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. He/she should have ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University or Institute.
Note: To get details about vacancies released by various zones, check Indiatvnews.com or Railways official websites.
