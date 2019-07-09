Image Source : PTI DTE Maharashtra 2019 Final Merit List released

DTE Maharashtra 2019 Final Merit List released for HSC Diploma: Direct link to check Rank list at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has released the Final Merit List for the DTE Maharashtra 2019 for HSC Diploma today at the official website -- dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Those who applied for the allotment process can visit the website to check the final allotment list of HSC Diploma 2019.

Candidates must know that the final merit list will be declared on the online mode only.

DTE Maharashtra 2019 Final Merit List | Steps to check the Merit List

Step 1: Visit the official website -- dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link 'Post HSC Diploma Admission 2019-20'.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The merit list will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout of the Final Merit List.