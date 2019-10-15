RRB NTPC 2019 Important Update: Railways to release CBT-1 new schedule; check details

Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC 2019 Important Update

RRB NTPC 2019 Important Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice regarding CBT-1 exam 2019. RRB has not yet released the dates for the examination that was to be held between June to September. RRB has issued a new notification under CEN-01/2019 NTPC posts. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for these posts that were to be held between June to September has been postponed. The RRB Ahmedabad website issued a notification regarding the same.

Most importantly, RRB now plans to conduct RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 exam in 15 vernacular languages including Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali,Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani,Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam,Odia, Punjabi,Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Image Source : RRB AHMEDABAD RRB NTPC 2019 official update

More than 1.3 crore applications were received by the RRB for the NTPC exam to fill 35,277 vacancies. The board had this year invited applications from graduate degree-holders under the non-technical category.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Exam pattern

Exam Duration Total No. of Questions (1 mark each) Total No. of Questions General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning 90 minutes 40 30 30 100

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Negative marking

The CBT 1 will have negative marking wherein one-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Vacancy details

A total of 35,277 vacancies are notified for the recruitment out of which 10,628 are for level 12th pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Attention! Railways to provide free travel pass for these NTPC exam candidates; Check details

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Another delay. Railways not releasing NTPC admit card, exam date this month; Here's why