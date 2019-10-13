Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC 2019: Another delay. Railways not releasing NTPC admit card, exam date this month, Here's why

RRB NTPC 2019: Bad News! RRB NTPC aspirants now have to wait more for the NTPC exam date and admit card release. As the Indian Railways is looking for a new agency to conduct its recruitment exams, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is unlikely to release the exam schedule and admit card for the much-awaited RRB NTPC 2019 exam in October-November.

According to a railway official, the board has set up a committee that will invite applications from public and private stakeholders to operate as its Examination Conducting Agency (ECA).

As per the report from Indian Express, a senior Railways official said, “This week, a committee will decide the basic eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions to float a tender. After receiving applications, we will shortlist the agency. This may take over a month." Since every job notification witnesses a mammoth increase in applications, necessary precautions are being taken before finalizing the agency responsible to conduct the exam on their behalf, he further said.

According to the Railways Board, the Examination Conducting Agency (ECA) should possess the capacity to host over one lakh candidates in one shift across the country. It would undertake meticulous planning and large scale mobilisation of resources, besides efficient capturing, handling and processing of data. ECA should use a certified and thoroughly tested software to conduct the exam.

The move comes after the question paper for the RRB JE CBT-2 had gone viral online in an alleged leak in August. Till now, two accused have been arrested in connection with the case in Mumbai.

However, the Indian Railways has denied any leak and is calling hiring of the new agency as “standard procedure” since the term of older ones had ended.

Which indicates, the schedule for RRB NTPC 2019 will be released only once the board finalises the new recruitment agency. As many as 1,26,30,885 applications were received by the RRB for the NTPC exam to fill 35,277 vacancies. The board had this year invited applications from graduate degree-holders under the non-technical category.

The RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment exam will be conducted in three phases— computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

The recruitment process for the RRB Group C post is almost over, while the hiring process for the RRB Group D, Junior Engineer (JE), paramedical are ongoing.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Exam pattern

Exam Duration Total No. of Questions (1 mark each) Total No. of Questions General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning 90 minutes 40 30 30 100

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Negative marking

The CBT 1 will have negative marking wherein one-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Vacancy details

A total of 35,277 vacancies are notified for the recruitment out of which 10,628 are for level 12th pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.

