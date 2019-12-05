Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC 2019: Important! Railways likely to announce NTPC exam date by next month, check details

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Date Latest Update: Attention! Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) likely to announce the RRB NTPC exam date by next month. According to some media reports, Railways is going to announce the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Date by next month. Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC exam this year are waiting for the exam date and the release of the admit card, which has been delayed due to several reasons.

It is known that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) releases the admit cards for the examination a few days before the test. The candidates who qualify the RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam will be called for the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam.

After qualifying the NTPC CBT-2 Exam, they will be called for RRB NTPC CBT-3 Exam. This year, RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam will be conducted in 15 languages.

It is advised to the applicants who have applied in RRV NTPC Exam to keep an eye on the RRB NTPC future notifications.

Candidates waiting for the RRB NTPC admit card will be able to download region wise RRB NTPC admit card 2019 through the official website.

Steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019

1. Open the regional website of RRB-- rrb.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download'

3. Fill up the details asked on the page like registration id and password

4. Click on Submit button

5. Admit card for RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be available to download

6. Download the admit card by clicking on the option

7. Take a printout for future references

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | About exam

This will be the first stage computer-based test (CBT 1) for the recruitment at the post of Non-technical popular category (NTPC).

The RRB NTPC exam would have two stages-- a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The normalised score of CBT 1 will be used for shortlisting candidates for CBT 2, based on their merit.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Exam pattern

Exam Duration Total No. of Questions (1 mark each) Total No. of Questions General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning 90 minutes 40 30 30 100

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Negative marking

The CBT 1 will have negative marking wherein one-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Vacancy details

A total of 35,277 vacancies are notified for the recruitment out of which 10,628 are for level 12th pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.

