RRB, Railway Recruitment 2019: Bumper vacancies for 10th pass in railway without examination; check details

RRB Recruitment 2019: Attention! If you are looking for a job in Indian Railways then you have this bumper opportunity to grab the job. Railways is inviting applications for more than 4 thousand posts. The recruitment notification is released for the vacancies in South Central Railways. Candidates will not have to appear for any kind of entrance exam for the post, the selection will be totally based on the basis of marks obtained by the Candidates in class 10.

A total number of 4103 posts is said to be vacant for recruitment. Interested and eligible people can apply for various vacancies on or before December 8.

RRB, Railway Recruitment 2019 | Important Dates

Last date to apply- December 8

RRB, Railway Recruitment 2019 | About vacancies

Name of the post(s): Apprentice

Total no. of post: 4103

RRB, Railway Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed class 10th exam.

RRB, Railway Recruitment 2019 | Age limit

The minimum age for the eligible candidates is 15 years.

The maximum age for the eligible candidates is 24 years.

SC/ST/OBC: Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST applicants and 3 years in case of OBC applicants.

Persons with Benchmark Disability (PWBD): Upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.

Ex-Servicemen: Upper age is relaxable by 10 years in the case of Ex-serviceman up to the extent of service rendered in Defence Forces. There will not be any upper age relaxation for the children of Ex-Servicemen or Serving jawans/officers.

RRB, Railway Recruitment 2019 | Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 to apply for the post.

RRB, Railway Recruitment 2019 | Official Notification

RRB, Railway Recruitment 2019 | How to apply

1. Visit the official website-- scr.indianrailways.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on "Act Apprentice- 2019 Online Application Registration" link

3. Click on "Proceed for filling up of application"

4. Enter your email id to proceed, an OTP will send to your mail-id

5. Enter the OTP and fill in all the requisite details asked

6. Upload all the relevant documents in the online application

7. Pay the requisite amount of application fee