RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Important! Railway likely to conduct NTPC exam next year

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to release the much-awaited NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) exam date. The board was supposed to conduct the RRB NTPC exam 2019 in May this year that has been delayed due to several reasons. According to the official, the board is likely to conduct the NTPC recruitment examinations next year.

The official told Indian Express, delay in conducting the recruitment test is due to the ongoing process of selecting a new exam conducting agency.

“The Railway Recruitment Board will soon invite the tenders for a new exam conducting agency. Through the process, once the exam conducting agency has been selected, we will release the schedule for the NTPC examinations,” a railway board official told Indian Express.

The admit card for RRB NTPC exam 2019 would be released in February next year.

Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC exam this year are waiting for the exam date and the release of the admit card.

It is known that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) releases the admit cards for the examination a few days before the test. Once the admit card is released, the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be conducted within a week.

The candidates who qualify the RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam will be called for the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam.

After qualifying the NTPC CBT-2 Exam, they will be called for RRB NTPC CBT-3 Exam. This year, the RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam will be conducted in 15 languages.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | About exam

This will be the first stage computer-based test (CBT 1) for the recruitment at the post of Non-technical popular category (NTPC).

The RRB NTPC exam would have two stages-- a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The normalised score of CBT 1 will be used for shortlisting candidates for CBT 2, based on their merit.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Exam pattern

Exam Duration Total No. of Questions (1 mark each) Total No. of Questions General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning 90 minutes 40 30 30 100

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Negative marking

The CBT 1 will have negative marking wherein one-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Vacancy details

A total of 35,277 vacancies are notified for the recruitment out of which 10,628 are for level 12th pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.

