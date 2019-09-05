RRB NTPC 2019 Exam: ALERT! CBT 1 exam dates to be delayed; admit card likely to be released by this date

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam: ALERT! CBT 1 exam dates delayed; admit card likely to be released by this date

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Update: If you have applied for RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) over 3000 vacancies then this news is important for you. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to release the official notification of CBT-I test dates, candidates who have applied for the exam will have to wait more days.

According to media reports, RRB NTPC exam which was to be held in September is expected to extend till October. However, no official notification has been made by Railways in this regard. Therefore, aspirants need to keep their eyes on the official website of RRB to get an update about the first stage examination.

Meanwhile, the admit card for RRB NTPC exam is expected to be released by the mid of September. RRB NTPC exam was supposed to be held in September but, RRB is busy in conducting the other respective exams that include RRB JE and RRB Paramedical exam. Hence, the date for RRB NTPC was postponed

The admit card for the NTPC exam will be released on all the region based website simultaneously.

Steps to download RRB NTPC exam given below:

1. Open the regional website of RRB at rrb.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download'

3. Fill up the details asked on the page like registration id and password

4. Click on Submit button

5. Admit card for RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be available to download

6. Download the admit card by clicking on the option

7. Take a printout for future references

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Exam pattern

Exam Duration Total No. of Questions (1 mark each) Total No. of Questions General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning 90 minutes 40 30 30 100

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Negative marking

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Vacancy details

The CBT 1 will have negative marking wherein one-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

A total of 35,277 vacancies are notified for the recruitment out of which 10,628 are for level 12th pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.