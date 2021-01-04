Education Minister Pokhriyal to announce JEE Advanced 2021 date, IIT admission process on January 7

Image Source : FILE JEE Advanced 2021 dates, IIT admission process to be announced on January 7

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is set to announce the eligibility criteria for admission to IITs and the date of JEE Advanced, on January 7. The JEE Advanced 2021 date and the IIT admission process will be announced at 6 pm on the said date. Taking to Twitter today, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today said, "My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs & the date of JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM."

My dear students,

I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PHvDj2xzd5 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 4, 2021

Along with the JEE Advanced 2021 date and the IIT admission process, the education minister may also announce other measures, such as an increase in the number of attempts for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam, in line with the changes introduced in the JEE Main examination.

Earlier in October, it was notified that candidates who could not take JEE Advanced due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get a chance to reappear directly for the exam in 2021.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was responsible for conducting JEE Advanced in 2020.

Of the 2.5 lakh students who were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, only 1.5 lakh had taken the exam. Over 43,000 candidates, including 6,707 girls, have cleared the exam.

JEE Main for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6 and JEE Advanced on September 27 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to 23 IITs in the country.

To appear for JEE Advanced, it is mandatory to clear JEE Main.

Currently, a candidate is allowed only two attempts at the IIT entrance exam, however, those in their final year or second attempt who could not take the exam this year will be given a relaxation.

The demand for extending the number of attempts has been raised by students and academicians several times.

Latest Education News