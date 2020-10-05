Image Source : IIT DELHI JEE Advanced Result 2020: Pune boy Chirag Falor tops IIT exam

JEE Advanced 2020 Result: The exam result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced 2020 has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi today. Pune boy Chirag Falor has secured All India Rank (AIR 1).

Falor who topped the Joint Entrance Exam-Advanced said he would continue with his studies in the United States' Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Chirag Falor, who topped the prestigious exam on Monday after obtaining an all-India rank (AIR) of 12 in JEE-Main, secured admission in MIT in March but was pursuing studies online from Pune due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

"I have already attended classes online at MIT and will continue with it," Falor told PTI after the JEE-Advanced results were declared.

In total, 1.6 lakh students had registered for the exam and 1.5 lakh appeared for it. Over 43,000 candidates, including 6,707 girls, have cleared the exam.

Falor has scored 352 out of 396 marks.

He said securing a seat in the IITs was the toughest and he had prepared for four years as it is just one exam but with a vast syllabus, while MIT evaluates the candidate on personality and potential and checks how much he or she can leverage from opportunities.

"I used to attend MIT classes online during the night and then prepare for IIT exams in the day," he said.

Falor, who studied in Pragati Public School in Delhi and in St Arnold Central School here till Class X, said he planned to go back to the US in January next year.

Falor had got the Bal Shakti Puraskar for 2020 and was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time.

JEE Advanced 2020 Result: Top 10 rank holders

Rank 1: Chirag Falor

Rank 2: Gangula Bhuvan Reddy

Rank 3: Vaibhav Raj

Rank 4: R Muhender Raj

Rank 5: Keshav Agarwal

Rank 6: Hardik Rajpal

Rank 7: Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar

Rank 8: Swayam Shashank Chube

Rank 9: Harshavarshan Agarwal

Rank 10: Dhvanit Beniwal

How to check JEE Advanced Result 2020

1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2. Click on the link of the candidate portal

3. Enter your JEE (Advanced) registration number

4. Enter your date of birth and other required details

5. Your JEE Advanced Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Advanced Result 2020

Candidates can check and download their JEE Advanced Result 2020 by clicking on the below link

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter to congratulate the candidates who cleared the exam.

"I congratulate all students of #JEEAdvanced who got their desired rank and request them to work for #AtmaNirbharBharat in the near future. Plenty of opportunities are available for students who couldn't get their desired rank. Students should remember that an exam cannot define them," the minister said.

JEE-Advanced was conducted on September 27 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6.

Staggered entry and exit of candidates, use of sanitisers at gates, distribution of masks and social distancing as candidates queued up, were followed at examinations centres across the country.

While a total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Main exam, 2.5 lakh of the candidates were eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the 23 IITs in the country.

