IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: Application window for 3517 vacancies to reopen tomorrow. Check details

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: The Institute for Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a supplementary advertisement for the recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts under CRP-X. A Total number of 3517 vacancies have been notified for the posts. Candidates should note that the application window for IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 will reopen on October 28 and close on November 11.

“It has been decided by the competent authorities to hold an additional cycle of Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP- PO/MT-X for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee by releasing this Supplementary Advertisement in continuation to the detailed advertisement dated 04.08.2020. This process is only for the following categories of applicants: Who attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by 11.11.2020 and who could not register successfully from 05.08.2020 to 26.08.20,” the official notification reads.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: Official Notification

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: Recruitment Advertisement

IBPS PO preliminary exam will be held on January 5/ 6, 2021, the call letter will be made available about 10 days before the exam.

"Candidates who had applied successfully for the posts during the registration window for CRP PO/MT-X from August 5 to 26 and were called for the Online Preliminary Examination during October 2020 should not apply for that post," the notification further reads.

