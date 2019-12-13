DRDO Recruitment 2019: Over 1800 jobs up for grabs, salary upto Rs 57,000

DRDO Recruitment 2019: 1817 vacancies up for grab. Apply now for MTS post, salary upto 56,900

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) post. The recruitment for 1817 Multi Tasking Staff, General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial post will be done through DRDO Entry Test 2019-20, which will be made available on the official DRDO website next week. Candidates who get selected will be given a salary of Rs 18,000 to 56,900 based on the post they are selected for.

Candidates who are interested for DRDO MTS Recruitment 2019, can apply through DRDO's official website-- drdo.gov.in, on or before January 23, 2020.

The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the requirement. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process, application fees and other details here.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 | Important Dates

Opening date of application: December 23, 2019

Last date of applying: January 23, 2020

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy details

Total post: 1817 vacancies

DRDO vacancy category-wise details-

General category- 849 posts

SC category- 163 posts

ST category- 114 posts

OBC category- 503 posts

EWS category- 188 posts

ESM category- 135 posts

MSP- 50 posts

PWD category- 19 posts

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 | Salary details

Candidates who will qualify for the post will get the salary in the pay matrix level-1 (Rs 18000-56900) as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/allowances as per extant Govt. Of India rules.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 | Application Fee

Candidates need to submit Rs 100 as application fee while the candidates belonging to the reserved category will not have any application fee.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification & Age Limit

Candidates should be Class 10 pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or Industrial Training Institute, ITI pass. Candidates must have acquired the EQR as on crucial date of eligibility for the posts they are applying. The age limit to apply for the post should be between 18 to 25 years of age as on January 23, 2020. Check Official Notification here.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 | Selection Process

The selection process consists of Tier I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final Selection). Tier-I and Tier-II will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam duration is 90 minutes and the medium of examination will be English and Hindi.

