SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 Result Released: Check Paper 2 exam date, cut off and more

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 Result on the official website -- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Junior Engineers examination 2018 can check their results by visiting the official website or they can click on the direct link provided at the end of this article.

The Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contract) (Paper-I) examination was conducted by SSC from September 23 to 27, 2019. The answer key of the examination was released in October. As many as 3,77,133 candidates had appeared for the examinations at various centers across the country. The computer-based paper 1 examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on February 7, 2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of examination or SSC JE paper 2.

Out of the total, 8681 are in Civil Engineering and 1919 in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering. Those who have cleared the SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 will now appear for the SSC JE 2019 Paper 2 examination, which is scheduled to be held on December 29, 2019, i.e, on Sunday.

Apart from SSC JE Paper 1 results, SSC JE cut-off details have also been released on ssc.nic.in. Take a look at SSC JE cut-off list.

Image Source : SSC.NIC.IN SSC JE Cut-off details

